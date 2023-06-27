Play Brightcove video

Report by Victoria Grimes

Nestled in amongst the rolling fields and pastures of Lancashire, Aughton is home to just 8,000 people.

Yet it has more Michelin starred restaurants within a one mile radius, than any other city in the North West.

And visitors from across the world are now flocking to the village to taste the cuisine for themselves, leading to comparisons with San Sebastian in Spain, a place of pilgrimage for foodies.

In 2017, Chorley born chef Mark Birchall finally opened his own restaurant, Moor Hall in Aughton. His dream of a fine dining restaurant in the region he calls home, complete with rooms for guests to stay, was realised when he found the site on Prescot Road.

Moor Hall attracts diners from around the country Credit: ITV News

He left his job at another of the region's most decorated restaurants, L'Enclume in Cartmell, and the rest is history.

Moor Hall has already picked up two Michelin stars, and has just been named Best Restaurant in England for the second year running.

It's sister venue, The Barn, located on the same site, was awarded its first star in 2022.

Moor Hall has its own gardens where they can grow seasonal produce and pick at its freshest for use in their dishes. Credit: Moor Hall

Just around the corner, restaurant SoLo, the brainchild of celebrated chef Tim Allen, took up residence and within 18 months of opening has also gained a Michelin star.

Tim is no stranger stars, having picked up quite a few over the course of his career.

He was awarded his first Michelin Star in 2012, as Chef Patron of Launceston Place in London. He achieved another at Wild Rabbit in The Cotswolds, followed by a third at Tim Allen’s Flitch of bacon in Essex. Little surprise perhaps, that his first solo venture has earned him a fourth.

Tim Allen has followed in Moor Hall's footsteps in Aughton Credit: ITV News

So what attracted two of the UK's best chefs to a tiny village in West Lancashire?

Both agree it's the quality of the local produce and hte growers who set it apart.

Surrounded by an agricultural paradise of rich soils and dedicated farmers, Tim and Mark both say there is no comparison to what's available in a big city like London.

"It's amazing to have so many local artisan farmers and producers on your doorstep" Mark said: "And when you know the people who are growing the produce and the hard work they have put into it, it makes you treat it with even more respect."

Tim agrees: "When the growers are just down the road, we can come and taste produce ourselves, then keep coming back and tasting until it's at its optimum.

"We can then use them in our dishes at their absolute best. You cannot beat that level of freshness."

Mark added: "You have to start with really good produce - you need a special product and that will lead the dish.

"The products we have access to here are some of the best in the world. It's our job to highlight those farmers who put such care into growing them."

On a visit to Croftpak Nurseries in nearby Tarelton, the chefs meet Brian Ascroft. The xx year-old is the thirs generation of his family to run the business. His son and daughter-in- law now work for the family firm too.

The chefs put much of their success down the the local ingredients Credit: ITV News

There isn't much Brian doesn't know about tomatoes - he has been growing a wide variety for more than 70 years, but says he is still learning

"Lancashire is the salad bowl of the England" he said: "We may not get as much sun as in the south but I still believe we are in one of the best places in the country to grow them.

"I have my computer system which tells me what to do when and all that, but my secret is to talk to them. I come in every night to the greenhouses and say good night and tuck them up for bed!"

It's that level of love and care that Mark and Tim see from their local suppliers.

Around the corner at Royal Oak Organics, the smell of fresh leeks hits as soon as Mark and Tim walk in.

Hundreds of huge, bright green and firm leeks lie in crates, ready for them to inspect.

Leeks are prepared at Royal Oak Organics Credit: ITV News

The crop has just been harvested from the ground by farmer Cheryl Carruthers, who says the area's own rich resources are th eroot of the quality of the produce available: "The soil here is black sand - it's very permeable so it drains well and copes much better than heavier land.

"It's also really rich in nutrients and holds them well so it's great soil for growing vegetables."

"By the time produce has made it's way onto a supermarket shelf it may have been travelling for maybe two or three weeks and has lost it's smell.

"The taste and flavour are in a different world compared to food that's been pulled straight from the ground and put onto a plate by these chefs within 24 hours."

"We grow some unusual vegetables too - we do seven different varieties of cauliflower and red sprouts!"

Back at SoLo, Tim puts the leeks straight onto the menu, served with a delicate fresh Turbot.

Solo is thriving in the village of Aughton Credit: ITV News

"Mark has put this area on the map for food and has drawn customers here and enabled us to be here.

"The more good restaurants in the area, the more customers will come here.

"I believe customers can taste the difference - we often get comments on the depth of flavour in our dishes.

"Having that relationship direct with the growers to our kitchen has changed the way we cook to be honest."

And on comparisons with San Sebastian, Tim laughs: "San Sebastian without the weather perhaps - we don't have the same sunshine here!"

