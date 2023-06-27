Play Brightcove video

Manchester United fans blocked access to the club's Megastore as they protested against the Glazer ownership of the club on Tuesday morning.

The targeted action was organised by The 1958 group to coincide with the launch of the club's new kit.

Frustration is growing amongst fan groups over the protracted sale process, with both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both waiting to find out whether their bids to takeover at United have been successful.

Last year the Glazer family announced their intention to either sell or seek fresh investment in the club last November. Since then, numerous deadlines have passed, with fans still in the dark of the future of the football club.

Ratcliffe's bid is designed to enable the Glazers to maintain some element of interest in the club, while the Qatari group is targeting a 100 per cent buy-out.

Announcing the protest on Monday evening, The 1958 posted on Twitter: "Everyone has a part to play in this battle against Glazer. For you, for us, for each other."

The group later tweeted to claim their action had been successful.

One United fan who joined the protest warned the Glazer's that fans are 'not going anywhere', and will continue to protest until they've left the club.

"The Glazers are all about making as much money as possible for the football club. They don't put anything back in. Eighteen years of taking out and nothing actually put into the football club.

"We've had enough, we're not going away, pending sale or not, we'll continue to do this until you're gone."