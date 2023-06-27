Nicola Bulley drowned after accidentally falling into river, inquest concludes

Nicola Bulley drowned after falling into cold water, the inquest into her death has concluded.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, ruled her death as "accidental" during the inquest at County Hall, Preston, on 27 June.

Nikki, as she's known by her family, vanished after dropping her two daughters at school before taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in January.

Her phone, which was still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.

Her body was found in the river around a mile downstream around three weeks later, on 19 February.

Nicola Bulley's phone was left on the bench next to the river on Friday 27 January. Credit: PA

Giving his verdict, Dr James Adeley said: "The water temperature of 3.6 degrees would have elicited a powerful response in Nikki" - in relation to the rapid cooling of skin.

He said that Nikki fell into the River Wyre and died "almost immediately".

Two world leading experts in cold water shock, Dr Paddy Morgan and Professor Mike Tipton, had told the coroner: "If Nikki's head was underwater when she first gasped, she could have inhaled two litres of water, which could have been a fatal dose.

"Even if Nikki's first breath was above water, she would have lost consciousness within a maximum of 48 seconds.

"But a more realistic figure was 30 seconds, with the last ten seconds being increasingly diminished consciousness.

"All of the witnesses who were in the area at the time did not note anyone suspicious or acting unusual in the area of the field."

The coroner added there was no CCTV evidence or dash cam that indicated third party involvement.

"It was not in a nature that caused concern and was located in some distance from Nikki entered the water," he said.

Yellow ribbons and messages of hope were tied to a bridge during the three week period when Lancashire Police were searching for Nikki. Credit: PA

Dr Adeley addressed the screams that were heard by two witnesses.

"I do not doubt these ladies heard a scream," he siad, but Dr Adeley added Nikki may have already been dead when it was heard.

Nikki's watch recorded a sudden rise in heart rate consistent with cold water shock, the court heard.

There is no evidence why Nikki entered the water, the coroner said.

Nikki with her partner, Paul Ansell, and her children outside home on the morning of her disappearance. Credit: pA

Dr Adeley said: "There is an absence of any evidence that Nikki was contemplating suicide on 27 January.

"Her behaviour in the week before was normal...and with her parent's visit the night before...and in the morning with her partner Paul Ansell."

Dr Adeley said: "The circumstances before her death would be unusual [for suicide]", such as leaving behind her dog Willow described as a "third child".

Nikki would have to have knowledge of how quick cold water shock can work, the coroner said.

He also added the fact her car keys in her pocket meant were another reason he could discount a conclusion of suicide.