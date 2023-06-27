Second day of evidence in Nicola Bulley inquest due to start

The second day of evidence in the inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley is due to begin today.

Ms Bulley vanished after dropping her daughters aged six and nine at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

Her phone which was still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.

Her body was found in the river around a mile farther downstream from the bench, on 19 February.

On Monday 26 June, Preston County Hall heard that Nicola Bulley would likely have been struggling within "two breaths" of falling into an icy river.

The court also told that a scream was heard in the village around the time she went missing.

Veronica Claesen, the secretary of the St Michael's tennis club reported hearing a scream around the time Nicola Bulley was reported missing.

