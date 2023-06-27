The inquest into the death of mum-of-two Nicola Bulley has ended with a stark warning against "amateur views" and "conspiracy theories", after her family said they're still receiving negative messages on social media months later.

It's been ruled the 45-year-old, who went missing while walking her dog along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in January, died after falling into the water and suffering "cold water shock".

The coroner said her death was "accidental" and there was "no evidence" of third party involvement or suicide.

Nicola Bulley's death was subject to a large volume of conspiracy theories online. Credit: PA Images

Following the verdict, a lawyer representing the Bulley family, Terry Wilcox, urged the public to "look at the facts, the evidence that has been heard during the inquest and the conclusion reached by the coroner and to ignore any amateur views and opinions and be mindful of the impact words bring".

He added: "The help and support we've received these past few months has meant more than words can say."

Meanwhile, a senior detective from Lancashire Police said she hoped the coroner’s conclusion would put an end to "ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories" surrounding Nikki's death.

There was a police presence around the inquest at Preston County Hall to prevent disruption. Credit: PA Images

Speaking outside Preston’s County Hall, where the inquest took place, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables said: "I want to start by saying that first and foremost my thoughts today are with Nikki’s family and loved ones.

"They have been through the most unimaginable ordeal over the last six months and I can only hope that this inquest will help in some small way by answering some of the questions they had about what happened to Nikki on 27 January, and will allow them to start the process of rebuilding their lives as best as they can.

"I would like to thank Dr Adeley for his careful consideration of the evidence presented to this inquest as well as legal counsel, and all of the witnesses for their participation.

"I hope that His Majesty’s Coroner’s clear and definitive findings will put an end to ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories which have been so damaging to Nikki’s family and the community of St Michael’s.

"I would like to finish by bringing this back to Nikki. She was clearly a much-loved mum, partner, daughter, sister and friend.

"I would once again express my deepest sympathy to all her loved ones and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time to allow them the time and space to rebuild and to heal."