Bosses at Everton Football Club have reassured fans that the construction of the club's new stadium remains on track, despite reports of delays in the media.

Interim CEO and Chief Stadium Development Officer Colin Chong posted an update on the club's website on Wednesday.

He said: "Contrary to some ill-informed media reports, there is no delay, and the project remains firmly on track and on-schedule.

"A precise moving-in date for our new stadium has never been publicly set by the Club. We have repeatedly stated that the schedule of the development will see the keys for our new home handed to us from Laing O’Rourke during the 2024/25 season."

Everton's new home is being built at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool's famous waterfront, and is expected to cost around £500 million pounds.

Mr Chong said: "I can confirm, after overcoming a full winter where we lifted the heaviest materials in the most challenging climate, we are confident the stadium will be completed in the final months of 2024.

"This means we won’t be starting the 2024 season at Everton Stadium – but, to reiterate, the Club has never publicly confirmed an intention to begin the 2024/25 season at our new home.

Credit: Everton Football Club

"If the project remains on schedule, it raises the question as to whether the Club moves in mid-season or alternatively, do we wait and give the Grand Old Lady a fitting send-off before commencing competitive league games for the senior men’s team at the start of the 2025/26 season.

"Whatever decision is reached, it won’t be based on sentiment; it will be reached in consultation with fans, while also considering the impacts it will have across our football club in terms of our football operation, our commercial partners and third-party contracts, our staff, seasonal workflows and the impact, of course, on supporters."

Drone pictures give a birds-eye view of the latest building work at Bramley-Moore Dock

Despite being yet to open, the new stadium has already been included on a list of venues for the UK and Ireland bid for Euro 2028.

However, reflecting on the project so far, Mr Chong commented on the progress made since the start of the project.He said: "There was a time, not long ago, when peering over the boundary wall, or looking through the gates, was necessary to check on the progress of our future home on the banks of the River Mersey.

"Now, Everton Stadium towers into the north Liverpool skyline, and we’ve all enjoyed watching this magnificent super-structure emerge from the former dock.