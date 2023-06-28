Manchester City have ended their interest in Declan Rice after Arsenal made an improved £105million bid for the West Ham captain.

It is understood that the Gunners made their latest offer for the 24-year-old England international on Tuesday after two previous approaches were rebuffed by the Hammers.

It was also reported City had a bid totalling £90m knocked back and the treble winners have now decided not to match or try to better Arsenal’s proposition.

It is believed the Gunners have offered £100m and a further £5m in potential add-ons. It would make Rice the most expensive British player of all time and eclipses Arsenal’s previous record transfer.

It is understood West Ham are unhappy with the payment structure put forward but, rather than dismiss the offer out of hand, are now looking to negotiate.

Manchester City have unveiled their first signing of the summer, Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. Credit: Manchester City

Manchester City have already made their first singing of the summer with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

The treble winners have announced the 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after the clubs agreed an initial fee of £25million, with a potential extra £5million in add-ons, last week.

Kovacic joins Pep Guardiola’s side after five years at Chelsea, where he won the Champions League and Europa League and made 221 appearances.

