A college and a gym in Oldham had to be evacuated after a 'chemical fire' at an industrial unit.Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to Highfield Industrial Estate on West End Street just outside Oldham town centre around 7.40pm to reports of smoke coming from one of the units.

The unit is said to contain 'large quantities of hazardous chemicals'.

Greater Manchester Police evacuated people from Oldham College and a nearby gym as a precaution.

Firefighters from five different stations were called to the incident and residents living nearby are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

West End Street has been taped off with Middleton Road also closed due to the incident with a number of ambulances in attendance.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "At around 7.40pm on Tuesday 27 June, fire crews were called to reports of smoke coming from an industrial unit on Highfield Industrial Estate on West End Street in Oldham.

"Five fire engines from Heywood, Chadderton, Ashton, Bury and Blackley fire stations were quickly mobilised to the scene and crews remain in attendance.

"The building contains large quantities of hazardous chemicals. Firefighters wearing splash suits and breathing apparatus have entered the building and are working to determine the cause of the smoke."Oldham College and a gym have been evacuated by Greater Manchester Police as a precaution. A smoke plume is still affecting the area and residents nearby are advised to keep their windows and doors closed."Greater Manchester Police have been approached for a comment.

