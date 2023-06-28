A body has been pulled from a river in Rochdale town centre.Greater Manchester Police said officers, paramedics, fire crews and rescue teams were called to the scene near St Mary's Gate at around 6:30am on Wednesday 28 June.

It is understood a member of the public reported spotting a person in the River Roch.A huge emergency services presence remains on the scene and St Mary's Gate has been shut off in both directions. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

No further details have been released about the deceased at this stage.

St Mary's Gate is currently shut in both directions between Hopwood Hall College to Touchstones Rochdale museum.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...