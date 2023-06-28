Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Lytham Festival returns to the Lancashire coast this week, with five nights of live entertainment from some of the biggest names in music.

Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting, Motley Crue and Def Leppard will headline across the week, with more than 70,000 people expected to attend.

Two friends from Lytham, Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor came up with the idea for the festival back in 2010. What began as a one day event and a picnic on the green next to the town's famous windmill, has turned into a five day event with international superstars flocking to perform.

Meanwhile police have warned festival-goers they'll have a visibility presence at the five day event.

Superintendent Chris Hardy said: “As always, we are well-prepared and looking forward to another fantastic event. We are expecting large crowds over the five nights, so we are utilising our many different teams within the Constabulary.

“We have been working closely with event organisers Cuffe & Taylor, local authority, and all key partners to ensure a safe event for everyone to enjoy.

“If you haven’t done so already I would encourage people to make themselves familiar with all the information available on the Lytham Festival website, where you can find detailed guidance around travel, road closures and accessibility.”

Credit: Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival: The full lineup Wednesday Jamiroquai

Jake Shears

Fun Lovin Criminals

Stone Foundation Thursday George Ezra

Cat Burns

The Big Moon

Kingfishr Friday Sting

Blondie

Kaiser Chiefs

Germein

Joe Sumner Saturday Lionel Richie

Gabrielle

Kim Wilde

Kevin Davy-White Sunday Motley Crue

Def Leppard

Vivas

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “What a line-up! We are always excited to reveal who will be coming to Lytham Festival and for 2023 we have one of our best line-ups to date.

“Each year we endeavour to work with artists who appeal to as wide an audience as possible. So when you’ve got Jamiroquai opening the festival, George Ezra the following night, and then Sting with special guest Blondie, I think it’s fair to say that represents a very varied week at Lytham.

“Add to that we are delighted we have the icon that is Lionel Richie finally coming to us and of course, we’ve already announced we have arguably the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends to close the festival - Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

“Lytham Festival is all about the audience and what we can bring to those music fans every year. 2023 represents a huge line up of both international stars and homegrown talent. It’s going to be a big year.”