Muslims across the North West gather to celebrate Eid al-Adha

ITV Granada spoke to Muslims celebraing Eid al-Adha in Bruntwood Park in Cheadle

Thousands of Muslims have gathered across the North West to celebrate one of Islam's most important festivals.

Eid al-Adha, which means "Feast of Sacrifice," marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

People came together from early this morning. They shared prayers, food and celebrations including outdoor games and funfairs.

Cheadle's Bruntwood Park was packed with people enjoying the festivities. Credit: ITV News

Millions across the world celebrate the holiday, commemorating the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and God putting an animal in his place to save him.

The date on which the festival falls varies each year, according to phases of the moon.

Sefton Park in Liverpool was busy, from early on, for the second - and largest - of the two main Islamic holidays. Credit: Abdul Wase

Abid Mahmood, from the Cheadle Muslim Association, told ITV News: "This is an amazing opportunity for the community to come together - from various different parts of the community, not just the Muslim community.

"It's an opportunity for people to come to have fun, for bouncy castles, for food, for refreshment and - of course - for spiritual aspects as well."

Bayan Badajk said: "I really like celebrating Eid because you get presents and celebrate with your family and friends."

"The community is amazing," was the view of Keynaan Omari. "It's really massive... a gathering and bonding of friends."

