Singer, songwriter, actor and writer Jake Shears says he is most at home playing festivals and 'Lytham is so cool'.

The lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, glam rock band Scissor Sisters is part of the first night line-up, alongside headliners Jamiroquai.

The band’s hits include ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘Take Your Mama’, ‘Let’s Have A Kiki’ and the UK #1 hit ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancing’.

It is 20 years since the US singer Shears burst onto the music scene with Scissor Sisters, a group who were so radically different with a sound combining hip hop, glam rock and disco that they quickly became one of the most popular bands in the world.

Although never officially having split, the band has not released any new music since 2012’s Magic Hour album but all the members remain good friends.

He said; "I love the line-up at Lytham it is so cool, I wish I could stay for the full five days'.

His set included his classic hits and new songs from his second album, "'Last man dancing". He said he wanted his set to be a "party with no sad songs".

He’s also appeared on Broadway, toured with Kylie, written an autobiography and worked on two solo albums.

