Three men have been arrested after a 70-year-old man was found with head injuries at a house in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say a man, in his 70s, was found in a property in Molyneux Road on 26 June in Kensington with head injuries.

He has been taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

Police are investigating where and when his injuries occurred.

Merseyside Police on Molyneux Road in Kensington. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A 39 year-old man and a 48 year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of S18 wounding with intent. They remain in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of S18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on conditional bail.

House-to-house, CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish when and how the man came to be injured.

“We remain open minded about how he sustained his injuries and continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“I would ask anyone who can assist with our investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.”