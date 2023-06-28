A swan that had a fishing hook stuck in its neck that was "milimetres" away from blocking its airway has been saved by a vet and the RSPCA.

The bird was struggling for breath when he was rescued from a lake at Capesthorne Hall in Macclesfield by the RSPCA who had made several attempts to catch him for three weeks.

He was taken to see Siuna Reid at The Veterinary Health Centre in Lytham St Annes for emergency surgery.

The RSPCA say the hook had pierced the swan’s neck and caused a ring of swelling which had nearly blocked his trachea.

The RSPCA released this photo to show the swan's neck. Credit: PA Images

They say the swan was just "millimetres" away from being asphyxiated.

The RSPCA says that nearly 50 per cent (1,510) of all litter-related calls to the animal welfare charity last year were about animals that had specifically become caught in fishing litter.

ARO Sonia from the RSPCA said: “The skin where the hook had pierced the swan’s neck had started to heal over so we think this poor bird had been struggling like this for several weeks.

"He sounded really wheezy and was struggling to breath. The ring of swelling you can see on the x-ray was caused by his body trying to expel the hook.

"If he hadn’t been caught, this would have got worse as it was just millimetres away from blocking his airway.

“Although most anglers are responsible and do clean up after themselves, fishing litter is still a major problem and it can be so damaging to wildlife.

"Carelessly discarded fishing line, hooks and netting can cause terrible injuries, as this incident illustrates, and water birds are particularly vulnerable.

“We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind.

"It only takes one piece of snagged line to get caught up in a tree or dropped near the water to cause potential catastrophe for wildlife.”

The RSPCA has created a video to help people understand the best thing they can do to help animals in need.

