Police are investigating after a woman had to rescue her baby from her car, after the vehicle was stolen during the school run.

Officers were called to the Alexandra area of Oldham shortly after 9am on Tuesday 27 June, after a woman had her car keys snatched from her hand whilst she was dropping her children off at school.

The victim, in her 30s, managed to get her one-year-old child from the back seat of the car, before thieves made off.

The vehicle was then "sighted nearby by officers on patrol" and it is believed that two males ran off from the scene. Following a chase, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery.

The car was later found and seized for forensic recovery.

Chief Inspector Abi Cronin of GMP’s Oldham District, said: "In Oldham we are actively targeting criminal networks and tackling crimes that matter the most to those in our communities and this a really great example of proactive police work and the quick response from all officers involved meant that one male was arrested and the vehicle was recovered.

"We will continue to target those who commit such crimes in our area and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"Our officers work relentlessly day and night to help protect the public from incidents like these, and in the occasions that they occur, we will always endeavour to be first to the scene to do what we can to bring an incident to a safe conclusion.

"Our enquiries are continuing in regard to this investigation and we will not stop until all those who we believe are responsible have been brought to justice.

"Although we have made one arrest in relation to this incident, our enquiries are very much ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us with any details they may have that could be relevant to this investigation."

