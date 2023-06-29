A man accused of raping an elderly woman with dementia in a care home has told a jury that she made advances towards him.Stanley Ekhator, 36, is on trial accused of raping the woman in her bedroom on December 17 last year when he was working an overnight shift.Questioned by defence barrister Keith Harrison, Mr Ekhator told jurors his account of what happened on the night he is accused of raping her.The prosecution previously alleged that Mr Ekhator had raped the female complainant, whose condition meant she was 'unable to make decisions for herself'.Mr Ekhator said that he was already working at the care home when she moved in. He had initially been hired as a member of maintenance staff before then training to become a carer.He told Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court that his care work responsibilities included assisting residents with showering them and feeding them.

Mr Ekhator told jurors he had not looked at the complainant's personal care plan.

It is this care plan that prosecutors alleged to the jury made it 'abundantly clear' she had dementia and 'lacked capacity to make decisions'.Jurors heard of occasions, prior to the alleged attack, that Mr Ekhator had been assigned to the complainant to help her with showering.

He said on one occasion she asked him to kiss her and to take off his shirt and on another occasion asked him to touch her but he said that he did not.On the evening of December 16, Mr Ekhator claimed her door was locked from the inside.

Jurors heard that he then went to the kitchen to get a 'small knife' which he used to unlock the door.Later on during the shift, Mr Ekhator said he returned to her room to retrieve the knife he had left there, telling jurors she was 'hitting her hand' and was 'angry'.CCTV previously shown in court, prosecutors allege, shows that Mr Ekhator was in the complainant's bedroom for around six minutes on this occasion.Around two minutes after leaving, prosecutors allege that footage showed he returned for a few minutes.

Mr Ekhator told jurors that this is when the complainant, who was wearing a nightie, made advances towards him.“She tried to kiss me. I put my hands out but she didn't stop. She was trying to hold me with her hands. I was trying to say stop. I didn’t touch her."CCTV footage is alleged to have showed the complainant leaving her room ten minutes later for around 20 seconds, during which time she was 'entirely naked'. Mr Ekhator told jurors he did not document the incident.The trial has heard that the claims came to light later that day, on December 17, when the complainant's son went to visit her, where he told the court she had disclosed she had been 'attacked' and then claiming she had been 'raped'.Mr Ekhator was arrested at home and taken into custody for questioning on December 23. He was later bailed and then brought in for questioning again on January 13 after DNA results had been returned.Mr Ekhator, of Aldermoor Close, Openshaw, east Manchester, denies rape and sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice.

The trial continues.