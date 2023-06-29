Blackpool woman banned from keeping animals over 'shameful' neglect of dogs

A woman from Blackpool has been banned from keeping animals for life after four dogs were found emaciated in her possession.

Apollo, Luna, Charli and Tilly were all extremely thin and covered in fleas.

Kirsty Dunne, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to four animal welfare offences following a prosecution brought by the RSPCA.

Credit: RSPCA

Earlier this month, Dunne was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. She was ordered to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and pay £400 costs plus a £154 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Amy McIntosh found the dogs last October after the charity’s emergency line received a complaint about the condition of the dogs from a concerned member of the public. She discovered the four saluki cross lurchers in a dark room at Dunne’s house with the floor covered in dog faeces.

Credit: RSPCA

Apollo, Luna and Charli were 18 months old at the time and Tilly was three years old. The youngsters were all underweight with their hip bones protruding and all the ribs and spinal processes visible; and they had very little fat covering. Luna had matted fur around her rib cage and Tilly looked subdued and quiet. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and flea dirt.

In his witness statement, an expert vet witness stated that in his opinion the dogs suffered for many weeks as their nutritional needs were not met. They were underfed so they were constantly feeling hungry and became physically weaker. Their suffering could have been easily prevented by feeding them the adequate amount of food.

Mitigation was heard in court that Dune was remorseful and regretful, but all of the dogs have now been rehomed by the RSPCA.