The family of a 15-year-old boy who was seriously injured after falling through a glass door in Turkey have launched a fundraising drive to get him home.

Liam Staniforth-Burke, from Hattersley in Tameside, suffered severe cuts to his neck, stomach, hip and hands after the incident in a hotel.

He remains in hospital in Antalya where he has already undergone one operation, but he didn't have travel insurance and he needs a second operation.

Liam's family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills so he can fly home. The 15-year-old, who is a pupil at Alder Community High School in Gee Cross, flew to Turkey with family friends on Sunday night, but was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment when he fell through a glass door to the balcony of his room at Belpoint Beach Hotel and Spa in Antalya.

Liam Staniforth-Burke Credit: MEN Media

Liam's mother Steph, who wasn't with him, flew out to Antalya on Wednesday morning (28 June) to be at his bedside.Steph, 34, said: "He's gone into the hotel room and tried to open the door and fell through the glass. He stood up but he was in total shock. He was taken to reception and then straight to hospital."He lost a lot of blood. He's got a big cut from his ear to his shoulder. They did an operation on him up the wound with stitches.

"But they've done tests on him since and his mouth on the right-hand-side isn't moving and he needs another operation before they even start that.

"We need another £4,000 on top of the £1,600 the hospital has already charged."He's OK at the moment but he can't talk and he's not allowed to eat. He's not fully right at all."

Steph admitted her son did not have travel insurance and that the family friends who had taken Liam on holiday, who have known him since he was a baby, were 'devastated'.Steph also had a message for people who take holidays abroad: "Make sure they take that travel insurance out. He definitely needs help so I can get my son back home."

By Wednesday evening the family's fundraising page had raised more than £4,500 towards its £5,000 target.

