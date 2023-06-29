Police have seized cash, drugs and replica weapons in a series of "county lines' raids in Rochdale.

Around £40,000 in cash, £30,000 of class A drugs and a replica gas-powered Glock pistol and a sawn-off shotgun were recovered.

Officers attended three addresses in Canon Street, Halifax Road and Colley Street - and four men and a woman - aged from 20 to 42 - remain in custody.

They are being questioned on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Zoe MacDonald, from GMP’s County Lines Team, said:

"Simultaneous warrants were conducted at three addresses by the County Lines Team, TAU, Rochdale Challenger and Rochdale Proactive Unit as part of ongoing investigation into a dedicated county line in the Rochdale area.“

County lines offences include the exploitation of vulnerable people and children and the serious risk of harm to those involved in and associated with organised crime groups.

"Today's warrants show GMP is committed to tacking county lines and the people operating in these circles will be arrested.“

Officers say they will act decisively on information from the public to break up the county lines' operations.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing - or any other criminality - is asked to contact the police.