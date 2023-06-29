Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Sports Correspondent and Presenter Chris Hall

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem didn't make the final cut for England's Euros squad last summer and is relishing the chance to help the Lionesses impress at this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Zelem said: " I'm so excited. Ever since I was a little girl I've wanted to play for England and be at the World Cup and at 27 I have made that dream come true."

It's her first major tournament with England after the heartbreak of missing out on selection for last year's Euros win and she admits there were times when she thought she had "missed the boat".

The Manchester United star also said it was an honour to chat with the Prince William this week when he met with the squad ahead of their travels Down Under for the World Cup,

England are the second favourites to win, with four-time champions USA expected to take home the trophy.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, chatted to Katie and her teammates, while also taking part in table football with the team.

The royal previously said the team have an 'exciting summer' ahead and praised the team for 'achieving so much and inspiring so many'.