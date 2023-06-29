Royal recognition for mini mountain climber Oscar Burrow

A six-year-old boy who has climbed the UK's highest peaks to raise money for a children's hospice has been congratulated by the Prince of Wales.

Oscar Burrow was gobsmacked to receive a letter from Kensington Palace – from the future king himself.

In the letter, Prince William congratulates Oscar on “reaching all 12 of the highest peaks in United Kingdom” and for his “efforts to fundraise for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.”

Oscar, who's from Lancaster completed his challenge to climb 12 of UK’s highest mountains in May and has so far raised over £36,000 for Derian House – enough to send 36 families on a free holiday.

Oscar has been supported by his family throughout his challenge Credit: Derian House

Oscar now hopes to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge later this year in which he will attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours.

He hopes to raise an additional £30,000 – an amount that could run Derian House’s hydrotherapy pool for an entire year.

Oscar said: “It’s amazing! I got a letter from the future king. Do you think I’m the only person in Halton to have a letter from the Prince of Wales?”

Oscar’s dad Matt said: “I was wowed when the postman turned up with a letter. He asked me to please sign as it was from Buckingham Palace and he needed proof that it had arrived by 1pm! We are so proud of Oscar for everything he has achieved. I hope he has inspired children and adults to go after their dreams – one step at a time.”

Oscar Burrow's challenge to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest to raise money for the hospice reached global and national news outlets.

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “Oscar is incredibly deserving of such a royal surprise – I’m sure it’s something he’ll be able to treasure forever.

“All of us at Derian have followed Oscar along his fundraising journey and are in awe at what he has already achieved. It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters – like Oscar and his family – that we are able to do what we do for families. We are so grateful.”

Hospice bosses say it will cost £6 million to run services at Derian House in 2023, and so the charity relies on the generosity of its supporters for 70p in every £1.

You can find Oscar's fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/oscar-burrow1