Belle Vue boss Mark Lemon says his side have been “outstanding” after landing their second major trophy in eight months.

The ATPI Aces won the Premiership Pairs, beating Peterborough in the final in Leicester on Thursday night.

Brady Kurtz and Dan Bewley secured a maximum heat win to add to the Premiership league title they won last October.

The Aces were on a trophy drought in the league for 29 years. Credit: Ian Charles

With the club sitting at the top of the league right now, boss Mark Lemon was in good spirits.

Mark said: “It’s a good feeling. We ended the trophy drought in the league after 29 years. It’s like we were waiting for a bus and then suddenly two come along!

“The boys really stood up tonight. Even our reserve Jake Mulford didn’t score but he was in the pits doing his bit.

“But Dan Bewley and Brady Kurtz were super. Credit to Peterborough, Richie Worrall was outstanding all night. When it came down to Sheffield in the semis, it was about gate choices.

“I think Dan was the only rider who made it off gate two all night. I guess if you are going to win Championships, that’s what you’ve got to do.

“Last year Belle Vue went straight through to the finals and didn’t finish it off.

“We came second last year, to win this time is fantastic. We are out of the KO Cup and only have the Pairs and the league to go for.

“We are sitting pretty at the top of the Premiership right now and have got some silverware tonight.

“The team are finding some form. Our away performances have been outstanding.

“Wolves gave us a real scare last time at the National Speedway Stadium and we have to rectify that next Monday. I’m confident in the boys and it’s happy days.”

Dan Bewley and Brady Kurtz finished second top scorers on the night but beat Sheffield in the semis before another maximum heat win the final over Peterborough pair Richie Worrall and Ben Cook.

Dan added: “It’s awesome to be honest. To return to the club and win a trophy here it’s pretty cool.

“I felt we rode well all night and when it came down to the final two races, we made good starts which is what you have to do.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...