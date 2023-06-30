Play Brightcove video

A 113-year-old theatre in Liverpool is lowering the curtains for the final time as it closes down to "unprecedented financial pressures".

Epstein Theatre, which is based on Hanover House, opened in 1913 and is named after in the city's most successful music entrepreneur and Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

The theatre says the decision was made due to "unprecedented financial pressures on the council’s budget".

It added: "The historic financial deal between the two parties is unsustainable hence the council’s decision not to renew or extend the current lease, or to offer any further financial support to the operators of the theatre."

It is the second North West theatre to close in 2023, with the Oldham Coliseum closing at the end of March.

Liverpool City Council said that this was “not an easy decision", adding that the authority is “a huge supporter of the city’s cultural sector and continues to annually invest millions of pounds supporting dozens of venues and organisations.”

Comedian Laura Belbin who is performing one of the final gigs at the theatre, said: "I feel massively honoured, it's the most beautiful building I've ever been in to.

"It's devastating, this place shouldn't be closing. It just feels disgustingly wrong."

David Littler, a freelance technician who works at the theatre, said: "To not walk back through the doors, it's just horrible. It does mean a lot.

Holly Freeman, another freelance technician, said: "To not have that support network, moving further on because that venue is closing is unfortunate.

"It's like a little family, it's nice."

The council own the freehold of Hanover House on Hanover Street and lease the entire building to a commercial property landlord and then sub-lease the Epstein Theatre back from them.

Since the 1960s, the council has always financially supported and subsidised the theatre, with this figure said to be in excess of £100,000 per year.

The theatre said that requests for Liverpool City Council’s support of £50,000 per year, for the next five years to save the venue have been unsuccessful.

