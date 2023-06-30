The family of a teenage boy fatally stabbed in Skelmersdale say he had a "heart of gold" and "didn't deserve any of this".

Dylan Bragger, 15, was found on Digmoor Road just after 9pm on Thursday 29 June.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Dylan died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Lancashire Police. He remains in custody.

Forensics on the scene in Skelmersdale. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a tribute Dylan’s family said: “Our boy had a heart of gold, he was a gentle giant and was loved by so many. As a family we have no words to explain how we are feeling at this heart-breaking time.

“Dylan had such an infectious smile that would light up any room and he could cheer anyone up with one of his big bear hugs.

"Our boy didn’t deserve any of this, he was just a 15-year-old lad working towards being a car mechanic, with his whole life ahead of him.

"We’ve got a hole in our heart that will never heal and no amount of words will ever take our pain away.

“We love you always and forever. Fly high with our other angels DJ, all our love Mum, Dad, Nan, Meg, Moll, Shania, V, Lucas and Joel.

“We’d also like to express our thanks to everyone for all of their kind words and gestures, they haven’t gone unnoticed.”

Det Ch Insp Andrew Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends who are still coming to terms with his untimely death.

“We have now arrested a man and aren’t currently looking for anyone else in connection with Dylan’s death.

"That being said, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would ask anybody with information that could assist us to come forward.”