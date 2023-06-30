Play Brightcove video

Watch the baby with his mother Jingga

A critically endangered Bornean orangutan has been born at Blackpool Zoo for the first time in two decades.

First-time mother Jingga gave birth to the infant, which keepers have confirmed as male, on 14 June.

Jingga, who is 13-years-old, came to Blackpool in 2017 from her birthplace in Barcelona and the baby's father, Kawan, joined her, along with Blackpool-born Cherie and Summer, in 2022.

Kawan, who is also 13, arrived from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands and keepers say he was "an instant hit with the females".

The baby is the first to be born at Blackpool Zoo in 20 years. Credit: Blackpool Zoo

The newest addition is a welcome to the group as the the species is in real danger of becoming extinct in the wild and Blackpool's group of orangutans are part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Darren Webster, Director at Blackpool Zoo, said: "The arrival of this very special baby is wonderful news, not just for us here at Blackpool Zoo, but for the species too.

"One of our resident females, Summer, was the last baby to be born here and we have been working hard to create a breeding group to help safeguard the future of this magnificent species.

"Kawan’s arrival marked the beginning of a new start after our previous male, Ramon moved to a group in Germany that was more suited to him for breeding.

"Ramon settled in well in his new family and has now become a father himself, so we are delighted that the move was a huge success for both collections.

"Kawan was selected to form a breeding group at Blackpool Zoo following extensive talks with experts from the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) and specialist keepers from the UK and beyond."

The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This means that this species now faces an “extremely high” risk of extinction in the wild.

The Zoo says this makes breeding programmes such as the EEP "absolutely vital" and they hope that this is the start of a "new generation of beautiful Bornean orangutans".

The group of five live in Blackpool Zoo's £1million Orangutan Outlook facility, which has been specially designed to meet the complicated needs of the species.

Meet Blackpool Zoo's Bornean orangutan family:

Kawan

Date of birth: 22 February 2010

Birthplace: Apeldoorn in the Netherlands

Physical characteristics: He has a long face and slim build (although this will change in time as he continues to mature)

Personality: He is very calm and laid back, he loves food enrichment including the yogurt dipper and blue tubes containing frozen food.

Other information: He is the youngest adult in the group and now a first-time father!

Jingga

Date of birth: 20 October 2009

Birthplace: Barcelona

Physical characteristics: She is the smallest female in the group

Personality: She has a gentle nature and is very inquisitive; she likes to be involved and watch what is going on around her

Other information: Appeared in a viral video in 2015 which has been viewed more than 20 million times

New baby

Date of birth: 14 June 2023

Birthplace: Blackpool

Physical characteristics: Tiny and very, very cute

Personality: Yet to be discovered!

Other information: The baby is the first Bornean orangutan to be born at Blackpool for more than two decades

Cherie

Date of birth: 9 April 1997

Birthplace: Blackpool

Physical characteristics: Her hair is a more auburn, deep tone of red

Personality: She is playful but can be strong-willed and stubborn!

Other information: Cherie was born in the outside paddock at Blackpool Zoo at 1.45pm. As the zoo was open to visitors at this time her birth was witnessed by crowds of people

Summer

Date of birth: 23 May 2002

Birthplace: Blackpool

Physical characteristics: Her hair is more orange than auburn and she has a round-shaped face.

Personality: Playful and inquisitive

Other information: Summer was with Jingga during the birth of the baby, which will give her vital experience if she becomes a mother herself in future

