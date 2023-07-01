Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Skelmersdale have charged a man with murder.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was found on Digmoor Road just after 9pm on Thursday 29 June.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Dylan died at the scene.

His family said he had a "heart of gold" and "didn't deserve any of this".

Forensics on the scene in Skelmersdale. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Lancashire Police said Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The police said they are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the investigation to call them on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

