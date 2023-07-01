The press watchdog said it was not currently planning to launch an editorial standards investigation into some of the coverage of Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

A coroner this week found she drowned after accidentally falling into cold water.

After criticism of some of the media coverage of the search for Ms Bulley, Ipso chief executive Charlotte Dewar told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the watchdog was still considering the case.

"We can conduct editorial standards investigation where there are serious and systemic breaches of the Editors' Code. I think at this point on this issue we aren't there, but we are very actively looking at it. And of course, should it be clear that that has transpired then then we would take that step," she said.

Offered some examples of media coverage, Ms Dewar was asked if she was happy that certain headlines were not an intrusion into Ms Bulley's family.

"I haven't said that," she said. "We look very specifically at individual instances of concern.

"We were in touch with family liaison officers who were representing the family and other public bodies involved. We've given a very clear opportunity and been very, very open that we'd like to engage with them about their concerns, but at this point, there's nothing active."

Nikki pictured with her dog

