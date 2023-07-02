Around 360 drivers working for First Manchester buses will strike on Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, after rejecting a pay offer.

The walk out at the firm's Oldham depot means routes from there and around Rochdale, Manchester and Ashton will not operate.

Tickets purchased on a strike day will not be refunded and customers are advised to check if a service is operating.

Customers with pre-bought tickets for strike dates will be given a refund or replacement tickets to use for future travel.

However the company says school services will continue as planned.

Here are the school services which are expected to operate during the strike:

701, 705, 774, 775, 784, 788, 793, 794, 795, 812, 820, 821, 823, 825, 829, 830, 831, 835, 836, 837, 838, 841, 851, 861, 868, 871, 875, 879, 884, 887, 890, 891, 893, 894, S350, S84

Ian Humphreys, Managing Director of First Manchester, said: “We are very disappointed and dismayed at the decision to commence strike action at our Oldham depot.

“The generous pay offer we made to the union of a 15.2% increase between now and October is well above inflation and would have helped our drivers to manage the cost of living as quickly as possible.

“Industrial action will be damaging to everyone and cause severe disruption to the daily lives of our customers who rely on the bus to get to work, education and for appointments.

“We will be unable to operate any other bus services from Monday and would like to apologise in advance and encourage customers to make alternative travel arrangements.

“We urge Unite to return to negotiations so we can finalise a settlement and prevent a prolonged dispute.”

The drivers' union Unite says the firm's offer is split so the drivers would receive approximately half the pay rise in April and half in October.

Unite claims the company refused to engage in pay negotiations that were supposed to begin earlier in the year and then offered a split payment in order to deny the workers full back pay.

First Manchester bus drivers will strike in July.

Unite regional officer Colin Hayden said: “First Manchester's claim that Unite isn’t willing to continue talks is untrue.

"I have told the company we are willing to hold talks today, Saturday and Sunday to resolve this dispute.

"First Manchester know what they need to do to avoid strike action – put forward an offer our members can accept."

Further strikes will take place on 7, 10, 11 and 13 July and the unions says more strike action will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

It said First Groups’ 2022 annual report, released earlier this month, shows that operating profits increased by more than £6 million to £226.8 million.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “First’s huge profits show that it does not need to engage in penny pinching by shaving the amount of back pay their drivers should receive.

"This strings attached deal has caused more anger amongst a workforce that currently receives the lowest rates in the region.

“Compounding the issue is the fact that the lower pay rates makes other companies more attractive places to work, resulting in staffing shortages and increased workloads.

"Unite’s members at First Manchester are right to take a stand and have their union’s total support.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...