A stretch of the M6 in Lancashire has been shut after a collision involving a milk tanker.

It happened at around 7am on Sunday between junctions 31 and 32 close to the Tickled Trout in Preston.

The tanker was heading north when it hit the central reservation, entering the southbound carriageway and turning on to its side on the road.

A man and woman, the driver and passenger, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said a large quantity of milk and diesel has spilled onto the carriageway causing it to be closed.

Due to the nature of the spillage, the motorway is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions routes are in place and those stuck in the traffic jam are being warned it will take at least half an hour to get out.

Traffic cameras show the empty motorway. Credit: Highways England

Ch Insp Patrick Worden said: “At this time we expect the motorway to be closed for some if not most of the day.

“The tanker needs to be recovered and due to the large scale milk and diesel spillage, the motorway surface treated appropriately.

“We expect this to cause significant delays and I would advise motorists to make plans for alternate routes.

“We will update you with more information as and when appropriate.”