The 'Manxman' sails into Douglas completing its maiden voyage

Hundreds of people in the Isle of Man watched and welcomed the new 'Manxman' ferry, as it sailed into Manx waters for the first time.

The new flagship boat for the Steam Packet Company travelled over 18,000 miles from South Korea where it was built.

Construction on the new vessel started in August 2021, and has cost over £78 million to build.

The Manxman was escorted by a number of boats on its arrival into Douglas. Credit: Steam Packet Company

The vessel is the largest in the Steam Packet's history, measuring 436ft (133m) long.

Its name was chosen after a survey of 7,500 people in 2020.

The Manxman completed its final leg of the journey this morning, sailing from Southampton over the weekend.

After 25 years as flagship, the Ben-my-Chree will now act as a reserve vessel for the fleet.

The Manxman can accommodate 950 passengers and crew, which is more than 300 more than the Ben-my-Chree.

It will predominantly be used for the Douglas to Heysham route, as the Manannan continues to operate the Liverpool route.

The Manxman will take over from the Ben-my-Chree as the flagship vessel. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Manxman is the fourth vessel in the Steam Packet Company fleet, working alongside the Ben-my-Chree, Manannan and the MV Arrow.

It is due to start operating from the Isle of Man later this month.

