Natasha Jonas beat Kandi Wyatt to win the IBF welterweight title after the referee halted the bout in the eighth round.

Canadian fighter Wyatt offered little in response against Jones, who is also now a two-weight world champion and has won 14 of her 17 professional fights.

She is also the reigning WBC, WBO and IBF light-middleweight champion.

Natasha said afterwards: 'It's been such a journey, and they [the fans] have been with me every step of the way."

Natasha Jonas celebrates victory against Kandi Wyatt with trainer Joe Gallagher (right). Credit: Press Association

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...