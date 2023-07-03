Ava White's mum calls for kids as young as 12 to be searched for knives

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Correspondent Paul Crone

Ava White's mum is demanding that children as young as 12 be searched for knives.

Ava, 12, was killed by a boy just two years older than her after an argument over a video posted on Snapchat in November 2021. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for 13 years after stabbing the schoolgirl in the neck with a flick knife in Liverpool City Centre.

Leeann White - Ava White's mum is calling for children as young as 12 to be searched for knives Credit: ITV Granada

Ava's mother Leeann White spoke to Granada Reports at a football match on Merseyside raising funds for the anti-violence charity Weapons Down Gloves Up.

The football match held at Marine FC was a friendly but one that carried a very serious message.

Leeann said she was hugely concerned knife crime isn't on the decrease.

She said: "I don't see a difference. the only thing I have seen is the new stop and search things coming in but again it needs to target younger people. It is younger people that are carrying knives as well as adults and we need to go in and be searching at least 12 year olds."

Ava White was 12 when she was stabbed to death in Liverpool

The charity football game attracted the support of a host of local celebrities, footballers and musicians including legendary boxer Tony Bellew who is an ambassador for the charity Weapons Down Gloves Up.

Boxing legend Tony Bellew is an ambassador for the charity Weapons Down Gloves Up Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Tony Bellew said: "It is unfortunate that the youth of today are just not being supported like they used to be but there is also an older generation who are in their mid 20's and there is no work for them and there is no light at the end of the tunnel and what we are doing at Weapons Down Gloves Up gives them a light at the end of the tunnel.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett Credit: ITV Granada Reports

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett said: "I think everyone has a role to play. It's not just me, it's not just you, it's everyone. We all make each other better people. It's not just people who are in the spotlight- everyone can help. "

Liverpool project encourages young people to put weapons down and boxing gloves up

The charity runs several different projects for young people including a six week programme that prepares them for job interviews with prospective employers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...