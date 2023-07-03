Play Brightcove video

Hayley Tully spoke to ITV's Good Morning Britain about her ordeal

A mum abandoned her cake baking livestream to track down and confront a person suspected of stealing her daughter's boyfriend's bike.

Hayley Tully from Merseyside was left furious after a band of thugs pinched the bike on Wednesday 28 June, so decided to take matters into her own hands.

In a video taken on Hayley's daughter's mobile phone, she can be heard saying: "Mum don't. Stay in the car, stay in the car."

Hayley then proceeds to get out of the car, march up to the suspected thief and take back the bike.

In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Hayley said she was making a golf cake for the weekend when her daughter told her about the bike being stolen.

Play Brightcove video

She said: "It was announced that Dan's bike had been stolen and I just wanted to help."

"So Robin had got a phone call from her boyfriend telling her, the bike had been stolen from the local barbers in the village so I was on live making a cake and I said 'I want to go and try and find where this bike is'.

"My cake was in the oven, there was enough time left on the cake so I thought this should all be done and dusted in about 20 minutes max."

Hayley decided to end the livestream and got in her car to find the people responsible.

She said she knew it was the bike "because that bike is usually in our hallway and it is quite distinctive as it has a red tag on it".

She continued: "I was either going to have the footage on camera just to get their faces and then I would have just put it on social media because I've got a good following.

"That was the general basic thing, to just get their faces known so we could try and retrieve it."

After taking the bike back from the thief she said to them "and thank you very much".

"I literally just opened the side door of the car and threw it in because if I had left it in the boot.

"I was worried that he was going to run behind the car and take the bike out of the boot."

Hayley got back to her cake with 34 seconds to spare.