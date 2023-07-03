A handwritten note has appeared on a bus stop from a mystery romantic trying their luck with a bold attempt at finding love.

Penned in capital letters on paper attached to the bus stop in Whitefield, on Radcliffe New Road, the sign simply reads 'HEY FIT BUS DRIVER CALL ME', with a number left for the intended target.

The somewhat hopeful note was spotted outside the Two Birds, One Stone café on Monday 3 July.

It's not known who the intended bus driver is or which service they work on. But whoever they are, they have certainly captured the heart of one of their passengers.

Yakub Qureshi shared an image of the sign on Twitter with the comment: "Sometimes the old ways are the best ways."

He said: “I genuinely thought the internet had killed this kind of thing - which I dimly remember from the bus shelters, school corridors and personal ads sections of the 1990s.

"There are several services and drivers who use this route. Whoever wrote this, however serious their intentions, and the subjective description of their intended target, they are throwing a dart into the universe and I think there’s something we can all admire from this brash optimism.“

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...