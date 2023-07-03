Charges brought over blaze at Crewe retirement village

Six companies are to be prosecuted over a huge blaze which destroyed a retirement village in Crewe.

Fire chiefs say the massive blaze at Beechmere retirement village was "one of the biggest ever attended". Over 150 residents lost their homes and possessions in the fire.

The blaze broke out at the retirement community on Rolls Avenue, Crewe, on August 8, 2019 and, while none of the residents was injured, fire chiefs say "the impact on their lives has been significant".

A case brought by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service alleges the companies failed to comply with fire safety legislation. It said that during its investigation, alleged breaches were also discovered at another retirement complex in Winsford.

The blaze was one of the biggest that the Cheshire fire service had ever dealt with, it said, with more than 70 firefighters sent to the scene.

Over the past four years, Cheshire Fire and Rescue said its officers had been working "tirelessly" to investigate what caused the fire.

A. spokesperson said: "This has been a long and complex process owing to the scale of the fire and the number of parties involved in designing, building, maintaining and managing the building."

During the investigation, it said it uncovered safety breaches at another retirement village, Hazelmere in Winsford, and some charges had been brought in relation to this development in addition to Beechmere.

It added that remedial work has since been carried out at Hazelmere as well as other linked developments.

It has brought charges against companies involved in designing and building the complex as well as firms responsible for repairs, roofing works, facilities management and fire risk assessments.

The six companies due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 8 August are:

Avantage (Cheshire) Ltd

Your Housing Ltd

Morgan Sindall Property Services Ltd

WSP UK Ltd

Total Fire Group Ltd

MAC Roofing and Contractors Ltd

All are accused of failing to comply with the Fire Safety (Regulatory Reform) Order 2005.