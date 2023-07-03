The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man is to make a statement in Tynwald, regarding the 50th anniversary of Summerland disaster.

A total of 50 people died, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the Isle of Man's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

Of the 50 who tragically died, 11 of them were under the age of twenty.

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: "The 50th anniversary on 2 August is a milestone that must be appropriately observed.

"We have a duty to acknowledge the events of that night and its enduring effects, and to provide younger generations with a meaningful perspective."

The sitting and statement will precede the Isle of Man Government’s National Service of Remembrance to be held on Sunday 30 July at St George’s Church in Douglas.

Open to all, the event will be an opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.

The Isle of Man Government says it's reaching out to survivors and victims’ relatives who may wish to attend or be involved.

The announcement follows an MP has calling for a formal debate into the Summerland disaster in Parliament before the 50th anniversary.

Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, raised the issue to Penny Mourdant, the Leader of the House of Commons on Thursday 29 June.

Stephen Hammond, Conservative MP for Wimbledon has added his support by asking the Isle of Man government to re-examine the 'death by misadventure' verdict at a public inquiry in the 1970s.

Mr Hammond said: "It would bring some relief and would be a suitable way to honour the legacy of the tragedy."

