Tributes have been paid to a much loved father-of-six who was found dead in a river last week.

Kevin Downes, 36, was pulled from the River Roch in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday morning (June 28).

The roofer, who lived in Bacup, Lancashire, was described as 'extremely funny' by heartbroken family and friends.

His former partner Sarah, mum to four of his children, said: "He was extremely funny and had a brilliant sense of humour.

Dad-of-six Kevin was remembered as being 'extremely funny' Credit: MEN

"He will be dearly missed by so many. He leaves behind his family and six children, who are all going to miss him."His friend, Claire Thomas, also paid an emotional tribute, saying: "I didn't know Kevin for that long really, but for the time I did know him he had a bigger impact on my life than any friend I've had."I reached out to him when I'd hit rock bottom and was desperate for change. No questions asked, he was there for me phone call or text any time of the day or night."I couldn't imagine one day sober at the time and now I'm extremely proud to say I haven't had a drink in over three years. All this was down to Kevin's support and encouragement. Kev may no longer be with us but he's left me with the knowledge to live the life I've always wanted and be happy."

Emergency services at the scene on Saint Mary's Gate in Rochdale, beside the River Roch Credit: MEN

Emergency services closed off St Mary's Gate in Rochdale town centre early on Wednesday morning after they received reports of a body being found in the River Roch at around 6:30am.

Police, including forensics officers, paramedics and fire crews attended the scene as Kevin's body was pulled out of the water.Rochdale Coroner's Office confirmed a file in Mr Downes's name has been prepared for the coroner.