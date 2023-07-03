Play Brightcove video

Justin Madders MP asks for the Summerland disaster to be debated in Parliament

An MP has called for a formal debate into the Summerland disaster in Parliament before the 50th anniversary of the tragedy this summer.

A total of 50 people died, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the Isle of Man's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, raised the issue to Penny Mourdant, the Leader of the House of Commons on Thursday 29 June.

Mr Madders said: "I was astonished to learn that despite this terrible tragedy happening, this house has never debated the subject.

"So I did try and get a Westminster Hall debate when the relevant department were responding. I was unsuccessful but I will be trying for an adjournment debate.

"If that is not possible, would the Leader of the House give some time before recess for us to debate the matter because it is important that we get matters on the record before the 50th anniversary?"

Summerland, at the time, the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.

The blaze has been widely recognised as one which, had lessons been learnt from, could have foretold the Grenfell disaster.

Of the 50 who tragically died, 11 of them were under the age of twenty.

In response, Penny Mourdant said: "Can I congratulate the honourable gentleman on being able to get it on the record today.

"I know it will mean a great deal to his constituents that he has done so.

"He is doing everything he needs to do to secure a debate. I shall make sure the relevant department has heard what he has to say today."

ITV Granada Reports will continue to air a number of special reports leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire.

