Video report from ITV Granada Reports' journalist Jennifer Buck

A hospital that was the first to be part of the NHS in the North West is pioneering a new treatment for hip replacements and cancer therapies ahead of the health services' 75th birthday.

The NHS was officially launched in the North West at Park Hospital - now Trafford Hospital - back in 1948.

In the early 90s, a team of nurses from Bolton were the first to take hospital style treatment into people's homes.

The IV Nursing At Home team can trace its roots back to 1995 and have been trailblazers ever since, being the first team in the country to administer blood transfusions at home 27 years ago and to date remain one of the few teams who deliver transfusions in patients’ homes.

The NHS turns 75 years old on Wednesday 5 July. Credit: ITV Granada

The team make about 500 home visits a month but must carefully consider who is eligible.

The scheme frees up hospital beds as well as minimising the chance of infection and giving a more personal service.

The team have now been shortlisted for the nursing in the community award after developing the innovative way to care for patients at home

Rebecca Bradley, Assistant Divisional Nurse Director for Integrated Community Services at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our IV Nursing at Home Team truly place each and every patient at the heart of their care.

"I am so proud that their work has been recognised nationally in the Nursing Times awards."

The Bolton IV Therapy team often visit the patients in their own homes. Credit: ITV Granada

Mandy Neal, from the IV Therapy team said: "We form that relationship with a patient that yo wouldn't necessarily do in a hospital.

"In your own home, it's a different environment."

Diane Tustin, a patient, said: "I like being at home, it's convenient.

"They make you feel safe. I enjoy the fact that my husband and I are a team, and the team is back together again.

"I also enjoy meeting the people that are caring for me. We always find something to talk about."

