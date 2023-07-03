Virtual reality headsets used to teach children about dangers of railway lines

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News correspondent James Webster

Virtual reality (VR) headsets are being used to teach young people of the dangers of getting too close to railway tracks.

It is part of rail operator Network Rail's new campaign to reduce the number of children trespassing on the tracks.

Pupils at Dial Park Primary School in Stockport were given VR headsets which allow them to see how dangerous the railway can be.

Network Rail teaching pupils at Dial Park Primary School in Stockport about the dangers of railway tracks. Credit: ITV News

In one video - someone is distracted by their phone and steps on a live rail carrying high voltage electricity.

Chris McLaughin, Network Rail said: "I think a lot of them know the trains are dangerous and you can get hit by a train, but maybe not so many of them know about the dangers of electricity on the railway.

"We see people walking and then they decided to go on these train tracks and then they stepped on the third rail I'm pretty sure and they got electrocuted."

In 2022, there were 471 cases of children found trespassing on railway tracks. Credit: ITV News

Last year here in the North West there were 471 cases of children found trespassing on railway tracks.

Across the country, more than 3,500 cases were reported and although down on the previous year, it is a number that remains higher than it was before the pandemic.

One pupil at Dial Park Primary said: "I wouldn't go on a train track to be honest because it's really dangerous and there's lots of electricity around you and you can get zapped at any time."

Image pupils see through the virtual reality headset.

Another pupil said having the headset made it easier to understand how dangerous it is.

They said: "Because it's more 3D, so you can like tell the surroundings and stuff like that. So it's a lot more easier."

As part of this new campaign in schools, a powerful video played by young actors is being used.

It tells the story of Harrison Ballantyne who died six years ago after being electrocuted while trying to get his football back from near a train track - a story his mother is determined to share.

Harrison Ballantyne died after being electrocuted on a railway track six years ago. Credit: ITV News

In the video he said: "I didn't even notice the power lines. I didn't touch them. I didn't expect electricity to just jump at me through the air."

Liz Ballantyne, Harrison's mother said: "They told me that I couldn't identify him but it never actually sunk in.

"I couldn't identify him because he was unidentifiable.

"So that's, you know, the reality of that, my brain only realised that quite a while afterwards and his friends had seen him, and they have to live with that for the rest of their lives."

Louise McNally, Network Rail said: "Harrison Ballantyne was just an 11 year old boy who didn't understand the danger surrounding him when he crossed the boundary onto the railway and he was just going to collect his ball.

"So once you walk onto the rail infrastructure, you are surrounded by a dangerous environment.

"Anybody could walk onto the rail infrastructure, and it's really important that they understand the danger that they're putting themselves in when they do that."

Stockport County football club has teamed up with Network Rail to get the message into more schools.

Matthew Bailey, Stockport County Community Trust said: "We've worked in eight primary schools across Stockport. It's so hard hitting and the VR headsets are, I think, a game changer.

Dial Park Primary School is one of the first schools to use these new videos on the headsets.

Network Rail hopes it will be the first of many and will help prevent children ending up in danger on the railways.