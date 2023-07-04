A mum and a Labour MP have met with Foreign Office Officials today as they work to bring her son back from Saudi Arabia.

Ibrahim Faraj was taken by his dad Hamzah Ibrahim Faraj to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 11 November 2022.

Ibrahim, 7, was born in the UK and goes to school in Frodsham.

His dad has breached a court order which bans him from taking his son out of the country.

Ibrahim's Mum says he can only speak English. Credit: Family photo

Ibrahim's Mum Ranem Elkhalidi says it is a "living nightmare" and has not seen or heard from him since she dropped him off at school the day he was taken.

Ranem shares custody with Hamzah, and Ibrahim was due to stay with his father after school on the Friday through to the following Wednesday.

During today's meeting the Foreign office promised to keep applying diplomatic pressure in the case, but there are no UK/Saudi extradition treaties.

Ranem said: "I think the Foreign Office are doing their best, but I just want them to do more and to help with the Saudi Arabian Government to help bring Ibrahim here, to try and work together to bring my little boy where he needs to be"

Ranem is working with the Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury and is asking the Home Office to issue Ibrahim with a British passport in the hope that will help the case to get him back to the UK

Ranem, who is an asylum seeker from Palestine says she will not give up the fight.

She said: "I am going to keep going, keep fighting with Mike we are going to ask the Home Office if we can get Ibrahim an english passport a bit quicker"

She says since the day her son was taken: "I have been crying so much and dreaming about him.

"I want him to know that I love him so much and I will not give up fighting for him to bring him back to where he is supposed to be with his Mum and his friends"

