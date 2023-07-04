Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports spoke to two Manchester City fan groups about the boycott

A Manchester City fans group has accused the Football Association of “doing the bare minimum” in amending the Community Shield kick-off time and called for a further change.

The match between treble winners Manchester City and Premier League runners up Arsenal on Sunday 6 August will kick-off at 4pm.

The FA previously confirmed they would move the kick-off back 90 minutes from its original 5.30 pm start.

Yet this change does not go far enough for some City supporters, who would like to see the fixture, which is due to be broadcast live by ITV, moved even further to 3pm.

The game will be played at Wembley Stadium on 6 August. Credit: PA Images

Calls for this change have been led by the City fans’ group 1894, which had initially urged supporters to boycott the match when it was scheduled for 5.30pm, encouraging people to donate to foodbanks instead.

An updated statement from 1894 read: “We would like to see the kick off time for the Community Shield brought forward to 3pm if it has to be on the Sunday.

“4pm will still mean significant travel challenges for supporters. Whilst some fans will now feel they can attend the game, the best way to ensure an excellent turnout would be to move the game to 3pm and there is no reason why ITV, with its numerous free-to-air channels, cannot make this happen.

“This is not just a Manchester City issue. Next year this could be two other northern clubs being asked to kick off at 5.30pm – or later still.

“Fans of many other clubs can see this could apply to them in the future and we thank them for their support.

“Finally, thousands of pounds has been raised for the MCFC Foodbank in three days, so thanks to all City fans for their generosity.”

Manchester City will begin next season as treble holders. Credit: PA Images

Travel arrangements for Wembley fixtures have been a recurring source of frustration for north west teams in recent years.

Last year the FA Cup semi-final between City and Liverpool fell on a weekend when there were no direct trains from the region to London due to engineering works.

There were then strikes by rail staff on the day of this year’s FA Cup final between City and Manchester United.

Late kick-offs also leave supporters limited time to get back to stations before the final trains north.

On 6 August, the last service to Manchester from the capital is due to leave Euston at 9.48pm.

A statement from the FA read: “We have already moved the kick off time from 5.30pm to 4pm to assist supporters attending the match.

"We have a number of considerations when setting kick off times, and 4pm on Sunday is a regular and well-established kick off time throughout the football season.

"We are confident that fans will be able to return home to Manchester in good time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...