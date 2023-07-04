A couple celebrating 70 years of marriage say the secret to their success is love, laughter - and learning when to keep quiet.

Glenys and Cliff Brown, from Cadishead in Salford, met in 1947 and tied the knot in 1953, making this year their platinum anniversary.

The pair, both 92, met at the cinema where they were enjoying separate evenings with friends.

Glenys said: "I laughed [at the film]. I shouldn't have done because it was serious, and they turned round and ended up walking us home."

"I fell in love with her and that's it," Cliff added. "She is one in a million."

After that, a mutual friend arranged a blind date for them at the very same cinema, and the rest, as they say, was history.

But it wasn't quite that simple, according to Cliff. He recalls it taking a while to get Glenys to be interested in him, meaning he had to 'hound' her for four years.

One of his many methods was a romantic gesture, which still continues to this day.

Glenys explained: "On our wedding day, Cliff sent me a dozen red roses. They came on the morning of our wedding.

"Every year since, he's never missed a single year - I've always had my dozen red roses."

Over time, they've stuck by each other through difficulties, including job redundancies, and have built up a family of three children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

And throughout all that, they say they've still never fallen out.

"We've never had an argument, never a cross word," Glenys said, with Cliff adding: "If she says something I keep it buttoned.

"If you love somebody, there's no reason on earth why you should argue."

As well as marking this huge milestone, they say this anniversary is extra special, as they were married in a Coronation year and are now celebrating their 70th anniversary in another Coronation year, meaning they've received cards from two monarchs.

When asked what other couples can do to make sure they too can have a long and happy relationship, the pair agreed the key tricks are having a good temper, not arguing and being there for one another.

They said: "Love each other but mean it - don't give up. You've got to work at it and if you love one another, you can get over anything."

