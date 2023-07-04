A family have been left 'devastated' after a group of children pinned down their cat and attacked him.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the youngsters taking turns to kick the poor cat Tosca.

They were also seen throwing drinks at him on Turncroft Lane, Offerton in the evening on Saturday 1 July.

Tosca was then taken to a vet by a stranger who stepped in to intervene. He has been given strong painkillers.

The feline will have to undergo an ultrasound scan and x-ray to inspect the damage caused by the attack, but it's believed he may have broken ribs and a hernia.

Dad Ryan McHugh, whose family took Tosca in as a rescue cat, said: "It's upsetting. We're all devastated.

"We almost got him put down at the vets because of the amount of money they said it was going to cost."

He added: "You can tell he's in pain - he sneezed and you could tell it hurt him."

Ryan, who is from Stockport, discovered what had happened when he received a call from the vet at around 6pm on Saturday.

Tosca, who is believed to be 12 years old, was hit by a car before being rehomed, which has left him with an issue in his eye.

Tosca the cat is believed to be 12 years old. Credit: MEN Media

Ryan, 31, said Tosca wouldn't leave the house in his first 18 months with the family but things soon changed, with the cat wandering off for hours or more than a day at a time.

"About six months ago he started going on big adventures," said Ryan.

"People would post on Facebook saying 'is this cat lost?'.

"He's so friendly he will follow people for ages. I think that's what happened on Saturday - he's gone up to these kids being friendly like he normally does."

Tosca's new-found habit for venturing off led to Ryan getting a tracker for the beloved family cat, which proved to be important after he was 'kidnapped' and later found in Droylsden in Tameside.

But this latest incident has left Ryan contemplating keeping Tosca at home in future.

"He gets up to all sorts," said Ryan. "He loves going out. I don't mind finding him with his tracker when he doesn't come back. But it's just not worth the risk anymore when there's people out there that could do this."

The incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police and Ryan has contacted local high schools to help with the investigation, but CCTV near to the scene was not recording video footage.

A GMP spokesperson said: "On Saturday, July 1, GMP was made aware of an alleged attack on a cat which is believed to have taken place on Turncroft Lane, Stockport.

"The cat was taken to the vets, but it has since been discharged.

"GMP is working with the RSPCA to understand the circumstances."

Any information about the incident can be passed to GMP online or on 101.