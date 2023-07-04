Merseyside Police say they have updated the charges of two suspects in their investigation into the murder of Ashley Dale.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot dead at a house on Leinster Road, Old Swan, on 21 August last year.

Police said that the charges against Joseph Peers and James Witham have been updated to include a charge of conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison following a court appearance on Friday 30 June.

Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, and Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, were charged with the murder of Ashley in January 2023.

In addition they have been charged with conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road in Huyton, and Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive in Tuebrook, were charged with Ashley’s murder in February.

They have not yet entered a plea.