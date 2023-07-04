Play Brightcove video

Paul Crone met some of the GB Rhythmic Gymnastics in Warton

Five athletes from the Fylde coast are preparing to represent Team GB at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

Aged between 13-15, they are heading out to Cluj Napoca in Romania on Tuesday 4 July to aim for gold.

The team have only been training together for a year. Five are from the North West, with two girls from Widnes, one from Lytham and two from the Ribble Valley.

Lottie said: "We train around five to six days a week for four to six hours. We do miss school sometimes to train twice a day."

Lucy added: "We are feeling nervous but we are excited to showcase our hard work and routines."

The Team GB Rhythmic Gymnastics team. Credit: ITV Granada

GB Coach Ana Blackburn, who is from Romania, said: "I'm just hope that we go out there and showcase the hard work that we have put in.

"I am the proudest coach ever. I'm so proud to be representing Great Britain in my home country."

The girls have been supported by their families, as Rhythmic Gymnastics does not receive funding from the National Lottery like some Olympic sports.

Sometimes a costume or equipment can cost upwards of £250.

Ana said: "The girls have to fund themselves for equipment and costumes. Without their parents they couldn't have done what they've done."

There are 36 countries in the group qualification - with Team GB hoping to bring the gold back home to Warton.

