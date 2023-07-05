Play Brightcove video

The National Crime Agency released footage of the arrest

A 60-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of breaking his Serious Crime Prevention Order.

He was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) at a house in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside, just before 6am on Wednesday 5 July. He is now being questioned.

The order came into force after the man was released from prison for drug trafficking offences.

The alleged breaches under investigation relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel.

NCA officers also carried out searches at the location in Boldon and another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool.

Mobile devices, documents and a quantity of cash were seized, and they are now being examined by investigators.

The NCA say their operation was supported by Merseyside Police and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

Alison Abbott, from the NCA’s Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: “These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending.

"Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches.”

The NCA said that a breach of a serious crime prevention order is a criminal offence and is subject to a maximum sentence of five years, an unlimited fine, or both.