Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Andy Bonner

Staff at Whiston Hospital say they feel "pride" to work for the NHS on its 75th birthday.

ITV Granada Reports were invited to come and film at the hospital in Merseyside to speak to doctors, nurses, patients and catering staff.

Steven Salbanha, a Charge Nurse, said: "I think the NHS is an organisation that everyone should be very proud of.

"I feel immense pride to work for the NHS and for Whiston as well because the quality of care on this ward is commendable."

Steven Salbanha says he feels "pride" to work for the NHS. Credit: ITV Granada

It comes as the NHS marks its 75th anniversary with various events across the country to celebrate what the think tanks have called the "jewel in the country's crown".

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer appeared in a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the occasion, on the same day organisations warn the NHS faces "huge challenges".

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has told ITV News the NHS is a "safety net" and said he is "very confident" it will continue to exist without privatisation over the next 25 years.

The principle of the NHS is that it's 'free at the point of access', Health Secretary Steve Barclay tells ITV News on its 75th anniversary

In Whiston, stroke patient Tony Brown said: "It's fantastic what they've done for me. They virtually saved my life."

New mum Charlotte Summer said: "I wouldn't have had a better birthing experience if it wasn't for the staff."

Midwife Rachael Matcham said: "I feel really proud to be a part of the NHS. We are all great team, we've come through so much together after the pandemic.

"There's no where else I'd rather be."

With a waiting list of more than 7.4 million people, which is set to grow further, its chief executive Sir Julian Hartley told Sky News the health service is the "most pressurised" it has been in at least three decades.

Both Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay appeared during a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the anniversary while the prime minister's deputy, Oliver Dowden, stepped in at Prime Minister's Questions.

