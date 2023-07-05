The chairman of the Manchester Arena inquiry has said that progress on some of his recommendations has been "slow".

Sir John Saunders chaired the inquiry from September 2020 for almost three years about the terror attack on 22 May 2017, which killed 22 people.

In a letter published to the media, he said now he inquiry was no longer sitting, steps should be taken to ensure outstanding recommendations are implemented.

Sir John Saunders has raised concerns over the progress made from his recommendations. Credit: Manchester Arena Inquiry

He said: "In order to be assured that that is happening, I am convinced that there needs to be monitoring of the recommendations.

"I am pleased to see that a real attempt is being made to deal with what has been an on-going problem which is making sure that recommendations from inquiries are implemented and not forgotten.

"What is missing and needs to be thought about is public accountability.

"It is important for the public and, in this case particularly the bereaved families, that reports on progress are made in a public forum."

The attack in 2017 killed 22 people. Credit: PA Images

In his letter, he identified some areas where progress had been "slow, or some recommendations have been rejected."

It emerged ministers have rejected the inquiry’s recommendation that all people who monitor CCTV at large venues must have a licence.

Currently only those who are recruited externally by a business to do this need one while those who are recruited internally do not.

Home Office ministers have decided such a requirement, which is backed by the Security Industry Authority, would not be “proportionate”, the hearing at Manchester Hall was told.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...