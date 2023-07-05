US pop artist Taylor Swift has announced an extra gig on her world tour with a special guest performance.

Swift has added a second date at Anfield in Liverpool with band Paramore joining her for the performance on 13 June.

The world tour starting in August of this year and ending a year later will see her travel across five continents.

Taylor Swift will now also play Anfield on 13 June. Credit: AP

Dates include two shows in Edinburgh, two in Liverpool, one in Cardiff and four in London.

Ms Swift will also play two dates in Dublin.

Swift has recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

It claimed the biggest first week of UK album sales in 2022 since Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and took the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

